Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of RGA opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.