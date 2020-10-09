Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qiwi by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

