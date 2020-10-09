Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 266,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 137,098 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.