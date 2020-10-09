Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Financial Analysis

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and DeNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 0.86 $1.37 billion N/A N/A DeNA $1.12 billion 2.37 $114.38 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 11.69% 7.81% 0.69% DeNA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Raiffeisen Bank International and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 1 0 2.25 DeNA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats DeNA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates MOV, a taxi dispatch app; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Robot Shuttle, a driverless shared transportation service; and DRIVE CHART, a service for commercial vehicles. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Aruite Otoku, a walking app; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app specialized for fans of anime, manga, video games, and other otaku topics; and Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones. Additionally, the company offers Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohama DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

