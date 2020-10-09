Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

RRC opened at $8.09 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $45,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,142 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

