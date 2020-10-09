Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.50” Price Target for Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank upgraded Heroux Devtek from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$21.64. The company has a market cap of $378.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.39.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$128.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

