Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

ELAN stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $243,886,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

