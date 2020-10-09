Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAM. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

NYSE RYAM opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.