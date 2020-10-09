Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

