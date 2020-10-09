Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Redstar Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About Redstar Gold

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

