Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGNX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Regenxbio by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regenxbio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Regenxbio by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Regenxbio by 15.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.