Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of RGA opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

