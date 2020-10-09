Remme Trading Down 6.7% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $122,501.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Remme has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

