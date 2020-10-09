RENAULT S A/ADR’s (RNLSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNLSY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

