ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $1,006,644.33 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at $24,157,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after buying an additional 859,377 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.