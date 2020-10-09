Reviewing Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and 3DX Industries (NASDAQ:DDDX)

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and 3DX Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress 3.36% -26.30% 3.59% 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimpress and 3DX Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $2.48 billion 0.90 $83.36 million $2.53 33.97 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than 3DX Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cimpress and 3DX Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimpress currently has a consensus target price of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Cimpress’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Cimpress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3DX Industries has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimpress beats 3DX Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet. It operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The company's Vistaprint-branded Websites enable approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional-quality marketing products. It also provides professional desktop publishing services for graphic professionals, including local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, the company offers customized writing instruments and promotional products, apparel, and gifts for small- and medium-sized businesses through direct mail and telesales, as well as an e-commerce site. Further, it provides retail partner and franchise, online printing, digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party services. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was founded in 1994 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

