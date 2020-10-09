Reviewing Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) & Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvectra has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and Integra Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integra Lifesciences 1 7 5 0 2.31

Integra Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvectra and Integra Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.81 $50.20 million $2.74 18.45

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences -0.25% 13.64% 5.55%

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Nuvectra on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

