Reviewing Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Flanigan's Enterprises (OTCMKTS:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan's Enterprises $116.20 million 0.28 $3.65 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.99 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Flanigan's Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Volatility & Risk

Flanigan's Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flanigan's Enterprises and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan's Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan's Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67% Noble Roman’s -7.77% -10.33% -4.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flanigan's Enterprises beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

