Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32,378.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.