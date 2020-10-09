Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on RMNI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

RMNI opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $158,424.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,293 shares of company stock worth $1,954,499. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.