RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.69.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $281.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average of $261.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -246.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,872,070.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,759 shares of company stock worth $46,825,971. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

