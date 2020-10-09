RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 899.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $14.12 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

