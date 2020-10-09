Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

