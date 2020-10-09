Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $318.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

