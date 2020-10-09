Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $223.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

