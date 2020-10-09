Rockland Trust Co. Buys 43 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.51.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $553.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.16 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.