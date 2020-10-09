Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274,874 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 446,366 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,552,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 951,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after buying an additional 252,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

