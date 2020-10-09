Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

