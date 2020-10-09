Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

