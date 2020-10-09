Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after buying an additional 741,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

