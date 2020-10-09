Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

