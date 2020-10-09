Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.01 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,132,000 after acquiring an additional 295,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.24.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

