Rockland Trust Co. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

