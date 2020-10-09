Rockland Trust Co. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day moving average of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $203.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.