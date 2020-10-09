Rockland Trust Co. Has $843,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $212.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

