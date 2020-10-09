Rockland Trust Co. Has $928,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

