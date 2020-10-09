Rockland Trust Co. Has $983,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,249,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

