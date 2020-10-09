Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

NYSE GE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

