Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

TGT opened at $161.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $163.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

