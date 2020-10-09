Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 45.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,167 shares of company stock valued at $31,811,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

