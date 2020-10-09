Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

