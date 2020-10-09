Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

