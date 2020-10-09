Rockland Trust Co. Sells 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 284,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 32,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

IWF opened at $220.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

