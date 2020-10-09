Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RPM International by 52.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in RPM International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPM opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

