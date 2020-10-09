Rockland Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 39.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,613,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

