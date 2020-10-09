Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,013 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

