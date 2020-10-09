Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,041 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

