Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,656 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 55,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 254,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBRE opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

