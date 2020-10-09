Rockland Trust Co. Sells 471 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $220.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $223.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

