Rockland Trust Co. Sells 516 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $490.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.66 and a 200-day moving average of $412.57. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

